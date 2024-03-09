DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

David Puerto - PIZPIRETO

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

David Puerto, the spanish comedian known for turning life into comedy, presents ‘Pizpireto’, a show that’s cheerful and flirtatious. He combines classic monologues, improvisation, and musical comedy, ensuring elegance, mischief and engagement.

It’s a trul...

This is a 14+ event
Produced by David Puerto

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.