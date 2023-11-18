DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, November 18th
Golden Apples + Outer World + Prude
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages
GOLDEN APPLES
Philadelphia, PA
https://goldenapples.bandcamp.com
Golden Apples might currently be one of the best kept secrets in guitar music, but their new ful...
