Top track

Golden Apples - Waiting For A Cloud

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Golden Apples

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Golden Apples - Waiting For A Cloud
Got a code?

About

Saturday, November 18th
Golden Apples
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

GOLDEN APPLES
Philadelphia, PA
https://goldenapples.bandcamp.com
Golden Apples might currently be one of the best kept secrets in guitar music, but their new full-length, Bananasu Read more

Presented by Quarry House Tavern.

Lineup

Golden Apples

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.