Damon & Naomi - E.T.A.

Damon & Naomi (Galaxie 500)

Bar Orwell
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang began playing music together as the rhythm section, co-songwriters, and sometime singers in Galaxie 500. The band’s three influential albums were genre-defying landmarks of atmospheric post-punk, inspiring many who followed i Read more

Presented by Transmit Presents.

Lineup

Picastro, Damon & Naomi

Venue

Bar Orwell

1595 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

