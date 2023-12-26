DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frazi.er Open To Close - SOLD OUT

Tue, 26 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£35.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Argyle Arch

2200 - 0300 Frazi.er

Midland Arch

0130 - 0300 Gary Beck

0000 - 0130 Blasha & Allat

2230 - 0000 N_ck

2100 - 2230 E.dn

Please see our T&Cs here - https://newworldglasgow.com/

Final entry 11.30pm.

No re-entry.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by New World.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Frazi.er, Gary Beck, Blasha & Allat

Platform

30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

