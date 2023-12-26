DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Argyle Arch
2200 - 0300 Frazi.er
Midland Arch
0130 - 0300 Gary Beck
0000 - 0130 Blasha & Allat
2230 - 0000 N_ck
2100 - 2230 E.dn
Please see our T&Cs here - https://newworldglasgow.com/
Final entry 11.30pm.
No re-entry.
