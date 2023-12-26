DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frazi.er Open To Close

Platform
Tue, 26 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Frazi.er

Gary Beck

Blasha & Allat

Please see our T&Cs here - https://newworldglasgow.com/

Events 9pm - 3am subject to licence.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by New World.

Lineup

Frazi.er, Gary Beck, Blasha & Allat

Venue

Platform

30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

