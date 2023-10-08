Top track

Ho! Riddim - Funtcase Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juju's Presents: All Day Disco

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sun, 8 Oct, 1:30 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ho! Riddim - Funtcase Remix
Got a code?

About

Enjoy cocktails, tacos and Disco from day till night at this grooooovy party from Juju’s and The Doctor’s Orders!

Some of the UK’s best loved selectors will be spinning classic Disco, Edits and floor fillers for the perfect end to the weekend!!

FREE entr Read more

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Miss Gower

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.