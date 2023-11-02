Top track

CASISDEAD | London

KOKO
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
£38.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us at London's iconic KOKO theatre as we celebrate the release of the enigmatic masked MC's debut album, "Famous Last Words", on XL Records (out on 27th October).

CASISDEAD might not live in our world, but his music reflects its seedy underbelly. His Read more

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

CASisDEAD

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

