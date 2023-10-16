DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Chinois presents UNA MÀS

Club Chinois
Mon, 16 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

UNA MÀS

Full line-up TBA.

Stay tuned for more information!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by FELICITAT ENTRETENIMIENTO SL.

Venue

Club Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.