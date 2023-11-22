Top track

Sundara Karma - Flame (Roosevelt Remix)

Got a code?

Sundara Karma

O2 Academy Liverpool
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£24.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live Nation Presents

Sundara Karma

This is an 8+ event (u14 must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Sundara Karma

Venue

O2 Academy Liverpool

11-13 Hotham St, Liverpool L3 5UF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

