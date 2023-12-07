Top track

Peggy Gou, DJ Harvey & Todd Terje

Club Space Miami
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Celebrate Basel week with a star studded showcase of groovy house on the Terrace, Thursday night into Friday morning.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Peggy Gou, DJ Harvey, Todd Terje and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

