Max Collini. Storie di Antifascismo senza retorica

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ER fest 2023

Le bugie degli adulti

Due fine settimana al Monk

23 e 24 settembre

30 settembre e 1 ottobre

📅 Domenica 01 Ottobre

Max Collino in "Storie di Antifascismo"

Inizio ore 20:00

Tutte le età

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Max Collini

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

