Jann

Knust
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€31.54
About

TOUR 2024

JANN ist ein 24-jähriger, charismatischer Künstler, Produzent und Songschreiber aus dem polnischen Warschau. Schon früh in seinem Leben manifestierte sich seine innige Verbindung zur Musik und Kunst – eine organische Liebe, die ihre Wurzeln...

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Selective Artists

Lineup

Jann

Venue

Knust

Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

