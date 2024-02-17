DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TOUR 2024
JANN ist ein 24-jähriger, charismatischer Künstler, Produzent und Songschreiber aus dem polnischen Warschau. Schon früh in seinem Leben manifestierte sich seine innige Verbindung zur Musik und Kunst – eine organische Liebe, die ihre Wurzeln...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.