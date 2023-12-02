DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mattak - Overt Tour

Legend Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

End of Days, organizzazione di eventi rap e freestyle presenta la data milanese del tour di Mattak invernale.

Mattak sarà in tour per presentare il suo nuovo album "Overt", che già ha riscosso un ottimo riscontro tra i fan e la critica.

All'interno dell'...

Questo è un evento 10+
Presentato da End of Days di Raffa Gonzalez Angelo.

Lineup

Mattak

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.