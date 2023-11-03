Top track

Chopper - Shy FX Remix

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ray Keith, Jayline, Liondub, Dungeon Kru + more

The Meadows
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Destination Jungle presents a night of top-notch Jungle + Drum 'n Bass!:

DJ's:

Ray Keith (UK)

Jayline (UK)

Liondub (NY)

Dungeon Kru (Canada)

Kahncept (NY)

MC's:

Jamalski (NY)

Dvine MC (DC)

Aero (NY)

11PM - 4AM. This a 21+ Event

Destination Jungle
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ray Keith, Jayline, LionDub and 2 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

