My Analog Journal & Friends

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
After a soul-stirring sold-out April party, My Analog Journal returns to the Jazz Cafe for another rich evening of global sounds.

The mix series turned treasure chest for crate diggers worldwide. Spanning Japanese funk to Turkish psychedelia, the YouTube...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

My Analog Journal, Shaqdi, Zag Erlat

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

