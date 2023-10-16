Top track

Blame The Clock

The Roscoes / Return Address / Fracture Type

The Silhouette Lounge
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsCambridge
$11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come join us for our weekday music series of the best upcoming local and touring bands at The Silhouette Lounge courtesy of Narragansett Lager.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by I Book Things.

Lineup

1
Voided Shape, Fracture Type, Return Address and 1 more

Venue

The Silhouette Lounge

200 Brighton Avenue, Allston, Massachusetts 02134, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

