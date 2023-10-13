Top track

Giardino Dei Visionari al Teatro Mistico

Teatro Principe
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€18.50

About

Il 13 ottobre Giardino Dei Visionari ti porta in un mondo nascosto, dove un teatro in pieno centro prende vita e si trasforma in un luogo di rituali. Immergiti in 6 ore di musica elettronica, danze mistiche, performances, luci e scenografie che ti condurra Read more

Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
Lineup

T-Puse, Etna

Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

