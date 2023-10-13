DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Spiral is a turning, a gathering – a world in the making.
To celebrate Ignota’s fifth birthday, Jaar explores the spiral path in an improvised solo set for bass clarinet and electronics. This concert is accompanied by sets from artists Flora Yin Wong,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.