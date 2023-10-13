DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Spiral

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:30 pm
The Spiral is a turning, a gathering – a world in the making.

To celebrate Ignota’s fifth birthday, Jaar explores the spiral path in an improvised solo set for bass clarinet and electronics. This concert is accompanied by sets from artists Flora Yin Wong, Read more

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

1
Flora Yin-Wong, Chooc Ly, TFT and 1 more

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open10:30 pm
