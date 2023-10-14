DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Isaac Carter (all night long)

Peckham Audio
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

OCHI founder, Isaac Carter, kick-starts the party series for his newly found imprint. Expect the debut OCHI releases to land soon. Join us for this landmark moment.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

ISAAC CARTER

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.