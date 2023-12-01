Top track

Sasha - Wolks Vagon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Labyrinth Presents: Sasha & John Digweed Afters

Village Underground
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Selling fast
From £42.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sasha - Wolks Vagon
Got a code?

About

When Sasha & John Digweed come to London, we'd never let the party end at 10.45pm.

Following their Open to Close at Hackney Church the titanic UK duo will head to the intimate club setting of Village Underground until 5am.

A rare and exciting opportunity Read more

Presented by Labyrinth Presents.

Lineup

Sasha, John Digweed, Nick Castle

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.