Top track

Monkberry Moon Delight (with The Damn Crystals)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mike Viola with special guest Drew Beskin

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Monkberry Moon Delight (with The Damn Crystals)
Got a code?

About

Mike Viola with special guest Drew Beskin live at Eddie's Attic!

Mike Viola is a producer, musician, songwriter and singer. Viola may be best known for his work with Panic! at the Disco, Andrew Bird, Ryan Adams, Jenny Lewis, Fall Out Boy and Mandy Moore,...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Viola

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.