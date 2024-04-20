Top track

LANDMVRKS - Lost in a Wave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Landmvrks

La Cigale
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LANDMVRKS - Lost in a Wave
Got a code?

About

Landmvrks est de retour en tête d'affiche à Paris, dans la belle salle de La Cigale, un moment important pour ce groupe si singulier.
Ils seront accompagnés de The Devil Wears Prada et Like Moths to Flames en guests de luxe.

Depuis la sortie de Lost in Read more

Présenté par Opus Live.

Lineup

Like Moths to Flames, The Devil Wears Prada, LANDMVRKS

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.