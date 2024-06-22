Top track

Anatolia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thylacine Symphonique

Théâtre Antique
Sat, 22 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsVienne
€45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anatolia
Got a code?

About

Depuis le succès de « Transsiberian » Thylacine n'a cessé de se renouveler, toujours à la recherche de nouveaux défis et histoires à retranscrire. À l'image des alpinistes sur les glaciers, Thylacine fait partie de ceux qui cherchent continuellement à trac Read more

Présenté par Le Bazar, le Théâtre Antique de Vienne et Uni-T

Lineup

Thylacine

Venue

Théâtre Antique

7 Rue du Cirque, 38200 Vienne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.