Ex-Easter Island Head + Dean McPhee - Matinee

Stoke Newington Old Church
Sat, 18 May, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Ex-Easter Island Head (Matinee Show)

£18 - Stoke Newington Old Church - 18th May 2023

This is an all ages show
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ex-Easter Island Head, Dean McPhee

Venue

Stoke Newington Old Church

Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, London N16 9ES, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

