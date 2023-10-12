Top track

Daft Punk Night

1720
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

1720 Presents Daft Punk and Friends Tribute Party - Playing the classics, french electro, indie-dance, disco, and More! 🤖

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by 1720.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

