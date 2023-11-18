DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Uncle Strut are an indie rock band from Vancouver, Canada. They formed in 2021 when two high school friends and two brothers came together to share their love of rock n roll, moustaches and warm beer. They have gained a loyal following with their unique co
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.