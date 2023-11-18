DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Uncle Strut, Myles From Home, Heavy Head

The Baby G
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CAD 21.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Uncle Strut are an indie rock band from Vancouver, Canada. They formed in 2021 when two high school friends and two brothers came together to share their love of rock n roll, moustaches and warm beer. They have gained a loyal following with their unique co Read more

Presented by 2524117 ONTARIO INC. (o/a) The Baby G

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

