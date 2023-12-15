DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In Your Pocket Presents: Israel's Arcade
with Pleasure Pill, The Mainliners, The Grin
DJ Set by KCRW DJ José Galván
All ages | $12adv/$15dos
Doors 7:30p
All ages
