Israel's Arcade w/ Pleasure Pill, The Mainliners

The Paramount
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In Your Pocket Presents: Israel's Arcade

with Pleasure Pill, The Mainliners, The Grin

DJ Set by KCRW DJ José Galván

All ages | $12adv/$15dos

Doors 7:30p

All ages

Presented by In Your Pocket & The Paramount.

Lineup

Israel's Arcade, The Mainliners, The Grin

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

