Kevin Knapp & Mikey Lion - I Am Not

Desert Hearts Records ft. Mikey Lion + Kevin Knapp

SPYBAR
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25

About

Part desert harlequin, part soul conductor, Mikey Lion is more than a DJ––He’s a freak of nature and a controller of energy. The San Diego-native has earned a dusty mystique over the past few years as the center of the Desert Hearts movement and as a house Read more

Presented by Spybar.
Lineup

Kevin Knapp, Mikey Lion

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

