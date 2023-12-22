Top track

Kevin Knapp & Mikey Lion - I Am Not

Desert Hearts Records ft. Kevin Knapp + Arvi Mala

SPYBAR
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mikey Lion will not be able to attend tonight’s performance - he will be rescheduled for an upcoming date, and hope to get him back soon! If you’d like to return your ticket, please request a return at https://dice.fm/conta...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kevin Knapp, Arvi Mala

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

