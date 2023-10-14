DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ASTIN: MARICAS | FAFF · JOVENDELAPERLA · Acidnena

SALA APOLO
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ASTIN: MARCICAS | FAFF · JOVENDELAPERLA b2b Acidnena

MARICAS es una fiesta queer organizada por y para personas FLINTA* (female, lesbian, intersex, non-binary, trans, agender) y se reserva el derecho a admisión en caso de que alguien no garantice un espa Read more

Presented by NITSA CLUB.

FAFF, Jovendelaperla, Acidnena

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

