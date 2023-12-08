DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bodytalk Presents: Miss Bashful

Cherry Complex
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bodytalk Presents:

MISS BASHFUL (solo)

Korra The Kid

Norecall

Cables

Live Tattooing by Karen Marin

$15 Early Bird / $20 ADV / $25 DOS

Friday, December 8th

10pm to 3am

In Cherry at Kremwerk

21+

…………………………………

SAFER SPACE

The following actions or Read more

Presented by The Crocodile.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Miss Bashful

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.