DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nels Cline's Consentrik Quartet featuring Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Lightcap + Tom Rainey

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nels Cline's Consentrik Quartet featuring Ingrid Laubrock, Chris Lightcap + Tom Rainey - Live at LPR on Thursday, February 8th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30pm doors | 7:30pm show (all ages)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up Read more

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.