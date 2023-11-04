Top track

Indian Wells - After the Match

Indian Wells - Preview Manifesto Fest

Angelo Mai
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:30 pm
GigsRoma
€15

About

È stato accostato a suoni poco nostrani come quelli di Actress, The Field, Shlohmo e Four Tet. Il producer italiano si fa chiamare Indian Wells e dopo aver remixato l’austrialiano Kyson per Moodgadget, Heathered Pearls su Ghostly International e ri-creato Read more

ScuderieMArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Indian Wells

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm
190 capacity

