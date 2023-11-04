DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dure Vie

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dure Vie reprend ses quartiers d’hiver dans l’un des temples de la vie nocturne parisienne : La Machine.

Sans frontières de genres pour un marathon explosif de 6h, le line-up tout-terrain réunit un éventail d’artistes phares de la scène actuelle française Read more

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Lineup

Bambounou

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

