HALLOWEMO NIGHT

Saturn
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

we're celebrating halloween weekend at the most wicked bar in town - SATURN - on SATURDAY OCT 28. we're celebrating w/ a costume contest - dangerously cheap drink specials - and screaming along to our fav emo songs all night. c u around the pit <3

Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Saturn

906 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

