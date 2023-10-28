DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
we're celebrating halloween weekend at the most wicked bar in town - SATURN - on SATURDAY OCT 28. we're celebrating w/ a costume contest - dangerously cheap drink specials - and screaming along to our fav emo songs all night. c u around the pit <3
