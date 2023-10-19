Top track

Nadine Shah

CHALK
Thu, 19 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. presents
Nadine Shah
+ support

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Nadine Shah

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

