A Songwriter's Christmas

Skinny Dennis - Brooklyn
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Songwriter’s Christmas is an annual Christmas concert celebrating Nashville’s songwriter community with original and classic holiday songs. After years of successful charity concerts in Nashville, A Songwriter’s Christmas is bringing an intimate version Read more

Presented by Skinny Dennis.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Seth Kessel, Bronte Fall, Bryan Ruby and 1 more

Venue

Skinny Dennis - Brooklyn

Skinny Dennis, 152 Metropolitan Ave, New York City, New York 11249, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

