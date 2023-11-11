Top track

Porridge Radio - Back To the Radio



PITCHFORK FESTIVAL & PORRIDGE RADIO present OFFICIAL SATURDAY AFTER PARTY

EartH
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Porridge Radio - Back To the Radio
About

PITCHFORK FESTIVAL & PORRIDGE RADIO Present

OFFICIAL SATURDAY AFTER PARTY

EartH Kitchen

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London x Porridge Radio.

Lineup

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

