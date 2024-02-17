Top track

OWO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tropea, S e r o l e T o u r

Capitol
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

OWO
Got a code?

About

TROPEA

S e r o l e T o u r

IN ATTESA DEL NUOVO ALBUM LA BAND MILANESE RIVELA LE DATE DEL TOUR

Dopo la release del singolo Gallipoli i Tropea si preparano a pubblicare il nuovo album e annunciano le date del Serole Tour. La band underground milanese ar Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Lineup

Tropea

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.