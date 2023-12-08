Top track

King of the Slugs

TBA, Fat Dog, O., Miss Tiny, Borough Council

The 100 Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
£22.40

About

100 Club presents... The big Christmas party

Running from 8pm-3am, the 100 Club is bringing five brilliant artists in for a late night festive party.

Featuring:

Late night special guests TBA

Fat Dog

O.

Miss Tiny

Borough Council

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.

Lineup

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity

