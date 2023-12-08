DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
100 Club presents... The big Christmas party
Running from 8pm-3am, the 100 Club is bringing five brilliant artists in for a late night festive party.
Featuring:
Paranoid London (LIVE)
Fat Dog
O.
Miss Tiny
Borough Council
LICE b2b PVA DJs 2-3am
