Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Indie Discoteque (Cambridge)

Lola Lo
Wed, 15 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyCambridge
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We bet that you look good on the dance floor and we invite you to dance to Indie anthems at Lola Lo in Cambridge!

We'll be celebrating the latest and greatest Indie music from Brit Pop to modern classics & festival anthems.

DJ's will be playing:

Presented by Throwback Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Lola Lo

1, Chambers, Guildhall Place, Cambridge CB2 3AE
Doors open10:00 pm

