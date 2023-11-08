Top track

Minor Moon - So Quiet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Minor Moon Residency: A Quiet One

Color Club Tavern
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Minor Moon - So Quiet
Got a code?

About

$15 + taxes & fees

Every second Wednesday at Color Club this fall, Sam Cantor of Minor Moon, along with a rotating cast of collaborators, will present different aspects of the Minor Moon musical landscape, including beloved covers, new originals and old f Read more

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Adeline Hotel, Minor Moon

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.