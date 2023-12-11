Top track

SINK - Gossamer

SINK

Servant Jazz Quarters
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Citizen Live is happy to host SINK live at Servant Jazz Quarters on December 11th.

SINK is a London based composer and producer, creating high contrast sound worlds that explore the beauty of purity and imperfection.

He uses both acoustic and electronic Read more

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

SINK

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

