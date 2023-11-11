DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Era No Cap (GlorySixVain, El Bugg, El Toca)

Sidecar
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New Era No Cap Tour 23'

Menores de 16 acompañados con tutor legal

Organizado por Ampial.

Lineup

El Bugg, El Toca, Benice

Venue

Sidecar

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.