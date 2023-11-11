Top track

These Are Just Places To Me Now

Jackies Festival w/ Folamour, Cody Currie, ISAbella

Parc del Fòrum
Sat, 11 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €38.50

About

(ESP) Estamos muy emocionados de anunciar nuestro primer festival en los 6 años de historia de JACKIES, en un lugar tan emblemático como el Parc del Fórum. Este es un gran paso para nuestra marca y un hito significativo para la música house en la ciudad de...

Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Lineup

2
Folamour, Piem, Special Guests and 2 more

Venue

Parc del Fòrum

Carrer de la Pau, 12, 08930 Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

