Slowdive

The Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£33.60

Event information

The fifth album from shoegaze giants Slowdive contains the duality of a familiar internal language mixed with the exaltation of new beginnings. 'everything is alive' is transportive, searching and aglow, the work of a classic band continuing to pitch its u...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Slowdive

Venue

The Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Union House, University of East Anglia, University Dr., Norwich, England NR4 7TJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

