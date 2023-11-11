Top track

Paco Moreno - Algo bello

Paco Moreno RCC Anima't

Absenta
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Paco Moreno, el talentós músic de Huelva que viu a Granada presenta el seu últim àlbum Rumba Profunda (Sursum Tapes. 2022). En aquest fascinant treball musical Paco ens transporta a un univers de llum i color a través de sintetitzadors, guitarres i veus es...

Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.

Lineup

Paco Moreno

Venue

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

