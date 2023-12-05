DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sofiane Pamart is one of the top 10 most streamed Classical Music artists in the world in 2023. A regular on prestigious stages in France and abroad, Sofiane Pamart is the first pianist in history to perform at the Accor Arena Bercy, selling out the legend...
