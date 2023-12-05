Top track

Alba (feat. Sofiane Pamart)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sofiane Pamart

Union Chapel
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alba (feat. Sofiane Pamart)
Got a code?

Event information

Sofiane Pamart is one of the top 10 most streamed Classical Music artists in the world in 2023. A regular on prestigious stages in France and abroad, Sofiane Pamart is the first pianist in history to perform at the Accor Arena Bercy, selling out the legend...

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Sofiane Pamart

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.